What Happened to Me While Reading a Book on Demons - Alex R. Hey, epicPew

Christian Pacifism May Have a Point – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor

Bishop Urges Priests to Foster Communion on Tongue, Kneeling; Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Incorporating a Lasso Rosary in Your Catholic Wedding – Megan Dahle, Catholic Stand

The Catholic Church Can Help Single Parents – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

Inculturation Through Tradition – Claudio Salvucci, New Liturgical Movement

Archdiocese of New York LGBT Ministry Celebrates Pro-Gay Marriage Poet, Same-Sex Kissing in Church – Joseph Sciambra

I See Pharisees! – One Mad Mom

Can Your Kids Handle the Latin Mass? – Anna-Maria Vesey, Regina Magazine

The Humor of Miracles – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Do Miracles Happen in Non-Christian Religions? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers

20 Answers Faith & Science by Trent Horn from Catholic Answers – Steven R. McEvoy, Book Reviews and More

Priest Charged with Assault for Defending Eucharist During Mass - The Remnant Newspaper

Head of the Jesuits Doubles Down on His “No One had a Tape Recorder” Remarks - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

