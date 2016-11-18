Click on The Press Try to Ruin a Popular TV Couple for Being Christian -- Amir Azarvan of Crisis Magazine link to read more.
Dec. 29, 2016
Press Try to Ruin Popular TV Couple for Being Christian,11th Anniversary of Fr. Zs Blog, and More!
The Press Try to Ruin a Popular TV Couple for Being Christian – Amir Azarvan, Crisis Magazine
Promise and Challenge: Catholic Women Scholars Take On Feminism and Complementarity – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today
St. Thérèse of Lisieux and the Christmas Blues – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Brother Orchid (Film): The Seductive Power of Good – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Unique Family Christmas Traditions – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
Depressed and Single at Christmas – Michael Lichens, The Catholic Gentleman
Hans and Sophie Scholl Exemplify the Moral Courage Every Christian Needs – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
11th Anniversary of Fr. Z’s Blog – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
We Are the Reason for the Season – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
Why Christmas Should Bother Everybody – Bishop Robert Barron, Word on Fire
This Christmas, Set Out in Haste to Meet Our Lord – Ramon Antonio A. Aldana, Catholic Stand
Scientists Reconstructed the Face of St. Nicholas; Here’s What They Found – Catholic News Agency
