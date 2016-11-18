The Press Try to Ruin a Popular TV Couple for Being Christian – Amir Azarvan, Crisis Magazine

Promise and Challenge: Catholic Women Scholars Take On Feminism and Complementarity – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today

St. Thérèse of Lisieux and the Christmas Blues – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Brother Orchid (Film): The Seductive Power of Good – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Unique Family Christmas Traditions – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew

Depressed and Single at Christmas – Michael Lichens, The Catholic Gentleman

Hans and Sophie Scholl Exemplify the Moral Courage Every Christian Needs – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

11th Anniversary of Fr. Z’s Blog – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

We Are the Reason for the Season – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

Why Christmas Should Bother Everybody – Bishop Robert Barron, Word on Fire

This Christmas, Set Out in Haste to Meet Our Lord – Ramon Antonio A. Aldana, Catholic Stand

Scientists Reconstructed the Face of St. Nicholas; Here’s What They Found – Catholic News Agency

