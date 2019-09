Pray This Prayer Of St. Benedict To Turn Your Life Around, Keeping Your Kids Catholic, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Want To Turn Your Life Around? Pray This Prayer Of St. Benedict – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Keeping Your Kids Catholic – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

The Priest’s Voice & The “Priest Voice” During Holy Mass, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Encouraging Signs Abound In The Ordinariate In Australia – Andrew Rabel at The Catholic Weekly

Our Lady of Good Help – A Preeminent Pilgrimage Sit – Com Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

What Is The Septuagint & Why Is It Important? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Moving From Head To Heart In Mental Prayer – Connie Rossini at Catholic Exchange

How to Live the Church Feasts in Your Home – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

How Humility Glorifies God – David Clayton at The Way Of Beauty

Suffering In Theory, Suffering In Practice – Tod Worner, M.D., at Word on Fire Blog

The Gift Of Piety – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Small Sins Lead To Bigger Sins – Go To Confession – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf at Catholic Herald

Examples of the Traditional Art of Heraldry on Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.