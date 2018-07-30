Fr. Mark Morris
Pray for Gay Pride Parade Victim, Why Women Priests, Where is Purgatory in the Bible, and More!
Action Item! Pray for Fr. Mark Morris, a Fired Chaplain for Praying for End to Gay Pride Parade - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Why Can’t Women Become Catholic Priests? – uCatholic
Where is Purgatory in the Bible? The Complete Guide – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
When Will Our Priests Sing Again? – Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
Discover the Secret to Happiness with These Powerful Prayers of St. Bridget – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A Priests Visit to the Mystic & Stigmatic, Therese Neumann of Konnersreuth – Mystics of the Church
Don’t Let the Scandals of the Hierarchy Lead You to Despair – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
The Saint Who Understood the Importance of Fashion! – Meghan Ashley Styling
The Shortcut to Finding Your Next 1,000 Donors – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Netflix to Film ‘American Jesus’ Series on Reincarnated 12-Year-Old Christ – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Education & the Formation of Culture – R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., Newman Society
St. Thomas Aquinas Says These 4 Things Will Ensure Your Prayer is Answered – Stephen Beale, Aleteia
Don’t Concede Ground to Cultural Marxists, Beauty Does Have Utility! – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Liturgy & Laity; New Book on Changes After Vatican II – Alcuin Reid, First Things
Intolerance – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
Discord – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today
My Mother Was a Priest – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Rebirth of the Russian Empire – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
