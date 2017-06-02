8 Powerful Ways to Pray During Eucharistic Adoration, In One Infographic - ChurchPop

I Attacked the Anglican Ordinariate, Now I’m a Catholic – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald

Corpus Christ 2017 Photopost (Part I) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Who Am I Not to Judge? Correcting the Sinner is an Essential Work of Charity – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

FSSP Ordinations in England – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Pope’s Cardinal Advisers Seek to Involve Laity in Choosing Bishops – Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic Herald

The Little-Known Final Interview of Ted Bundy: Adult Films Motivated Me – Catholic News Agency

Can the Catholic Church Help an Addicted Generation? – Catholic News Agency via The The Catholic World Report

The Future of the West: Christian or Pagan? - Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., Crisis Magazine

How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Church Destroyed, Christians Detained in China’s Henan Province – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

The New Darling of the Abortion Rights Movement - Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine

Why Do Catholics Call Priests “Father”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Venezuela’s Bishops: President Maduro Starves His People into Submission – Catholic News Agency via The The Catholic World Report

Is Communion Now “We Get the White Thing in Our Hands and Then We Sing the Song”? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Artist Jonathan Byrne and The Face of Christ – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

The Largest Catacombs in Rome Soon Will be Opened to the Public – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

A Pilgrim’s Guide to Ireland – Gretchen R. Crowe, OSV Newsweekly

Quæritur: When Do Traditional Catholics Throw in the Towel? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Vatican Auditor Resigns—Another Crushing Blow for Financial Reform – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.