Blogs | Mar. 10, 2017

Pope: Protecting Migrants is Moral Imperative; La La Land: Why Secular Relationships Fail and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Pope Francis: Protecting Migrants is a ‘Moral Imperative’ – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

La La Land: One Reason Secular Relationships Fail - Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

Blessed John Henry Newman and Lent, by Bishop James Conley – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Hurry Up, Easter! – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand

The Morality of Self-Injury - John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine

Abbey Beers vs. Trappist Beers – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Town Hall Explodes at Name of Jesus - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

The United Nations (UN) Tries to Fast-Track LGBT Acceptance and Abortion Access, Again – Stefano Gennarini J.D., Catholic Lane

What We Talk About When We Talk About HBO's The Young Pope – Tyler Blanski, Crisis Magazine

Be Ashamed When Tempted to Use Church for Power Struggles, Says Pope Francis – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald

Environmental Dogma, Domination, and Dominion – Thomas M. Doran, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Cardinal Connell of Dublin Dies at 90 – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald

A Blessing, Not a Burden – Jerry Salyer Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Church in Germany: Nuts – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

