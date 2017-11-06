Click on the Pope Francis Wants Priests to Marry? link to read more.
Pope Francis Wants Priests to Marry, A New Liturgical Arts Journal Website, and More Great Links!
Pope Francis Wants Priests to Marry? - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
Liturgical Arts Journal: A New Endeavor from Shawn Tribe – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Protest becomes Self-parody: The Jihad Against Bishop Morlino – Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Fundraise Like a Catholic for a Catholic Organization – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Pope Francis: Transition Time – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
How to Contact an (Actual) Exorcist – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
What Working at a Pregnancy Resource Center is Really Like – Virginia D. Madden, Catholic Vote
Best Way to Combat Catholic Stereotypes – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
The Errors of Martin Luther and his Disciples – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
The Mission of the Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society is. . . – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Why Catholics Should Defend Indulgences – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Herald
Which Catholics can Celebrate the Anglican Patrimony? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Why Multi-Denominationalism Doesn’t Work – Trent Beattie, Catholic Lane
The Ordinariate Office Online (prayer.covert.org) – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Why Protestants Err in Claiming ‘Solus Christus’ – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange
Book Review: Roots of the Church & What Early Christianity Was Like – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Five Hundred Years – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
Conflicting Statements Among Bishops in Catalan Province – Catholic News Service via The Catholic Spirit
