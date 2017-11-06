Pope Francis Wants Priests to Marry? - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

Liturgical Arts Journal: A New Endeavor from Shawn Tribe – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Protest becomes Self-parody: The Jihad Against Bishop Morlino – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Fundraise Like a Catholic for a Catholic Organization – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Pope Francis: Transition Time – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

How to Contact an (Actual) Exorcist – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

What Working at a Pregnancy Resource Center is Really Like – Virginia D. Madden, Catholic Vote

Best Way to Combat Catholic Stereotypes – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™

The Errors of Martin Luther and his Disciples – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

The Mission of the Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society is. . . – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Why Catholics Should Defend Indulgences – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Herald

Which Catholics can Celebrate the Anglican Patrimony? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Why Multi-Denominationalism Doesn’t Work – Trent Beattie, Catholic Lane

The Ordinariate Office Online (prayer.covert.org) – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Why Protestants Err in Claiming ‘Solus Christus’ – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

Book Review: Roots of the Church & What Early Christianity Was Like – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Five Hundred Years – David Warren, The Catholic Thing

Conflicting Statements Among Bishops in Catalan Province – Catholic News Service via The Catholic Spirit

