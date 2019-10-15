Pope Francis Replies To ChurchPOP Reader, Does Anyone Recognize This Saint, and More Great Links!

Pope Francis Replies to ChurchPOP Reader After Following Our Instructions for Sending Letter to Pope – ChurchPOP +1

Does Anyone Recognize This Saint? If Not, What Do We Do With the Statue? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement +1

It’s Okay To Be Normal – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

How To Revive The Catholic Church, Two Approaches Confronted At The Amazon Synod – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Celibacy: A Brilliant Jewel, A Pearl Of A Great Price – Conor Dugan at The Catholic World Report

Does Healing Exist in the Catholic Church Today? – Andrea Bear at Catholic Stand

Pray For All Christians In Syria – Carlos Caso-Rosendi

No Path To Woman Ordination To Priesthood & Diaconate, Automatic Excommunication for Germans – Edward Peters, J.D., J.C.D., at In the Light of the Law

This Week: A Curious Media Silence About A Blockbuster Vatican Story – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Holy See: Goat Rodeo – Fr. Z’s Blog

Hell Is Real—& It Isn’t Empty – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

What Does It Mean To Be An Apostate, Heretic, Or Schismatic? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The LGBT Bully Squad Is Coming for Your Church Next – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

Cardinal Müller Accuses: From This Amazon Synod They Have Driven Out Jesus – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso

Hong Kong Cardinal Says Vatican Has Sold Off The Church In Communist China – Michael Gryboski

Unrest & Inaction At The University Of Notre Dame – Alexandra DeSanctis

Cardinal Sarah’s Benedict Option – Rod Dreher

The Vatican Tree Ceremony: Self-Made PR Headache – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

