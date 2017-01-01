Click on Pope Francis On The Importance Of Beauty link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 11, 2017
Pope Francis On The Importance Of Beauty, Abusing Science Leads to Immoral Social Engineering, More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Pope Francis On The Importance Of Beauty – Diane Montagna, Aleteia
The Abuse of Science Leads to Immoral Social Engineering – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
When Will American Catholic Colleges Ever Learn? – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Impurity and the Lie – Fr. Tim McCauley, Crisis Magazine
Planned Parenthood Investigators Reject ‘Bogus’ Felony Charges – Catholic News Agency
Three Simple Ways to Show Contradictions in the Mormon Belief of God – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
Sister Lucia of Fatima ‘Said Russia’s Prophecy was Fulfilled’ – Barb Fraze, Catholic Herald
The One Reason We Can Be Sure the Apostles Didn’t Just Make It All Up – ChurchPop
Jewels at Your Fingertips: Illuminated Manuscripts of the British Library – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Quæritur: Vocation to Priesthood, but I Want Only the Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Man Puts a Question Mark Where God Put a Period – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Why Is the Home Office Turning Priests Away? – Ann Widdecombe, Catholic Herald
A Devotional: Reflections on the Law – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
A Strong and Booming Catholic Faith in Africa Shows Way on Amoris Lætitia – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
