Pope Francis On The Importance Of Beauty – Diane Montagna, Aleteia

The Abuse of Science Leads to Immoral Social Engineering – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

When Will American Catholic Colleges Ever Learn? – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Impurity and the Lie – Fr. Tim McCauley, Crisis Magazine

Planned Parenthood Investigators Reject ‘Bogus’ Felony Charges – Catholic News Agency

Three Simple Ways to Show Contradictions in the Mormon Belief of God – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

Sister Lucia of Fatima ‘Said Russia’s Prophecy was Fulfilled’ – Barb Fraze, Catholic Herald

The One Reason We Can Be Sure the Apostles Didn’t Just Make It All Up – ChurchPop

Jewels at Your Fingertips: Illuminated Manuscripts of the British Library – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Quæritur: Vocation to Priesthood, but I Want Only the Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Man Puts a Question Mark Where God Put a Period – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Why Is the Home Office Turning Priests Away? – Ann Widdecombe, Catholic Herald

A Devotional: Reflections on the Law – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand

A Strong and Booming Catholic Faith in Africa Shows Way on Amoris Lætitia – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

