A Screen Shot of Pope Francis (Credit: Daniel Ibanez of CNA via NCRegister.com)
Pope Francis on Same-Sex Attraction; Hell, Some Thoughts for the Scrupulous, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Pope Francis on Same-Sex Attracted Seminarians to Italian Bishops Conference: This Bridge is Closed! - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Hell: Some Thoughts for the Scrupulous – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
Frank Duff: The Founder of the Legion of Mary & Champion of the Rosary – Fr. Donald Calloway M.I.C., Catholic Exchange
4 Simple Ways to Increase Your Devotion at Every Mass – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Why Theologians Trained in Catholic Graduate Schools Can’t Find Work – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Radical Assault on Marriage & Family, from Karl Marx to Supreme Court Justice Kennedy – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
Love – For If the Heart Doesn’t Pray, The Tongue Labours in Vain – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Artificial Intelligence & the Vatican; The Vision of Science-Fiction* – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Apostasy – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
For the Housebound, Internet Masses can be a Great Comfort – Fr. Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald
Remarkable Photos of St. Bernadette & Her Miraculous Beauty – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
So You Seek A Miracle? – The Traditian Order
A Relic of the 1965 Liturgy - Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Popes Ideas for Overcoming False Dichotomy in Catholic Moral Discussion – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses
What Nietzsche Got Right – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The Feast of the Invention of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem – Canticum Salomonis
