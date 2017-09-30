Pope Francis Says Marriage Can Only be between a Man and a Woman and ‘We Cannot Change It’ - Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald

Suffering, Suicide, and the Light of Hope – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange

We Need to Reclaim the Word ‘Dignity’ from Assisted Suicide Movement – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

New Book Raises Doubts About Fatima Conspiracy Theories – Matthew C. Hoffman, Crisis Magazine

The Real Message of Amoris Lætitia has been Obscured – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald

What to Say (and Not Say) When Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Did Mary Appear at Fatima for the Conversion of Muslims? – Scott Smith, ChurchPop

The 5 Ways of St. Thomas Aquinas, Part IV: The Fourth Way – Michele Boyer, Catholic Stand

4 American Catholic Beers You Need to Try – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Quotes Suitable for Framing: Thomas Jefferson – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Bearing False Witness: The Defining Sin of Our Era? – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Racism and Catholicism – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

The Mindless Iconoclasm of Our Age – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine

Lead Us Not into Temptation? – Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange

The Counter-intuitive Reason Why the Church Is Dying in The West – ChurchPop

The Muslim thing – Hilarie Belloc, The Catholic Thing

The Protestant Origins of Dysfunctional Education – Kenneth Colston, Crisis Magazine

Why Eros and the Worship of God are Keys to Countering Philosophical Error – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

The Case Against Catholic Apologies – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Truman’s Decision Was a Great Moral Evil – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine

