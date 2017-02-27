Click on Pope Francis’ Latest Prayer Video Spotlights Christian Persecution link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 18, 2017
Francis’ Latest Prayer Video Spotlights Christian Persecution, Are Bishops Listening and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Pope Francis’ Latest Prayer Video Spotlights Christian Persecution – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
Dear Bishops: Are You Listening? – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Seeking a Holy Silence in Lent – Mike Eisenbath, Catholic Stand
Punch Evil in the Fayce!! How to Protect Yourself from Evil and Witchcraft – Laura Ricketts, epicPew
Autonomy and Interconnectedness – Don DeMarco Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
The Varieties of Crosses – Howard Kainz, The Catholic Thing
Europe Will Be ‘Adrift’ If It Loses Christian Roots, Faith Leaders Warn – Catholic News Agency
On the Role of the Holy Spirit in Papal Elections – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Why Are Addicts and Outcasts So Often Strongly Religious? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
“It is Finished” — The Witness to the Culmination of a Promise – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Could a Pope be in Schism? - Edward N. Peter J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
“O You Who Come to This Abode of Pain. . .”, Thoughts on ‘Amoris Lætitia’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Fashion Giants are Making Italy’s Holy Sites Sparkle Again – Miguel Cullen, Catholic Herald
Silverstream Priory Canonically Established as a Monastery: Update – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
