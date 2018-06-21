Pope Francis Clementine Hall Forum delle famiglie (Credit: ANSA via The Catholic Thing)

Pope Francis Francis Condemns Abortions & Gay Marriage, The Joy of Ordination, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Pope Francis Francis Condemns Abortions & Same-Sex “Marriage” - Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing+++

The Joy of Ordination – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

Fr. “Flakey” Pfleger’s Twitter Tirade & Armed Guard – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Come Home to the Church: You’ve Been Asked – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

How Did a Giant Statue of Our Lady of Fatima Get Deep in the Ocean? – ChurchPOP

3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Norbert McAuliffe: The Newest “Venerable” (Saint) from America – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Size Tag: Why to Disregard It – Meghan Ashley Styling

The Catholic Visionary Who Founded the World Cup – Michael Duggan, Catholic Herald

Vietnam Miracle: When the Little Flower Appeared to a Man – Larry Peterson, Aleteia

Our Pro-Life Future – Rachel MacNair, First Things

Do People Give Up on Marriage Too Easily? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Abortion & the Death Penalty—A Consistent Pro-Life Ethic – Jason S. Jones, Catholic Vote

Benedict XVI on Three Purposes for Corpus Christi – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Shambolic Atheist Community Faces Some Tough Choices – Denyse O’Leary, Mercatornet

The Triumph of St. Norbert – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.