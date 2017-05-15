Pope Francis and a Commission to Permute ‘Humanae Vitae’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Fr. James Martin to Speak Via Skype to San Francisco’s "Gay" Parish – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog

Cardinal Sarah and the New Book on True Compassion for the Same-Sex Attracted – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Do-It-Yourself Biology – Deacon James H. Toner, Crisis Magazine

Where Does Conscience Come From? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine

Did UCLA Doctors Hasten Boy’s Death to Harvest His Organs? – California Catholic Daily

The Power of Spiritual Fatherhood (for Priests) – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange

Why Priests Are Men – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

10 Underrated Quotes from Pope Francis on the Importance of Fathers – Justin McClain, epicPew

How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

God is Good and “Everything Happens For A Reason” – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand

Cardinal Baldisseri: Launching a Website for the Youth for the Upcoming Synod – Rome Reports

Dymphna’s Road – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Why is the Holy Spirit Represented by a Dove? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Does the Free Market Corrode Moral Character? No! And, Well, Yes – Michael Novak, The Catholic Thing

Weapons of Mass Distraction – Tony Rao, Mercatornet

Re-evaluating the Diaconate – Fr. Ryan Rojo S.T.L., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

How a Heretic Helped Write the Apostle’s Creed – Russell E. Saltzman, Aleteia

Idolatry, Apparently, in the English Catholic Diocese of Hallam – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

Sacraments in Brideshead Revisited – Sister Albert Marie Surmanski O.P., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

