Blogs | Jun. 21, 2017
Do-It-Yourself Biology, Where Does Conscience Come From, Cardinal Sarah and Homosexuality, and More!
Pope Francis and a Commission to Permute ‘Humanae Vitae’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Fr. James Martin to Speak Via Skype to San Francisco’s "Gay" Parish – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog
Cardinal Sarah and the New Book on True Compassion for the Same-Sex Attracted – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Do-It-Yourself Biology – Deacon James H. Toner, Crisis Magazine
Where Does Conscience Come From? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Did UCLA Doctors Hasten Boy’s Death to Harvest His Organs? – California Catholic Daily
The Power of Spiritual Fatherhood (for Priests) – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange
Why Priests Are Men – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
10 Underrated Quotes from Pope Francis on the Importance of Fathers – Justin McClain, epicPew
How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
God is Good and “Everything Happens For A Reason” – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
Cardinal Baldisseri: Launching a Website for the Youth for the Upcoming Synod – Rome Reports
Dymphna’s Road – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Why is the Holy Spirit Represented by a Dove? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Does the Free Market Corrode Moral Character? No! And, Well, Yes – Michael Novak, The Catholic Thing
Weapons of Mass Distraction – Tony Rao, Mercatornet
Re-evaluating the Diaconate – Fr. Ryan Rojo S.T.L., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
How a Heretic Helped Write the Apostle’s Creed – Russell E. Saltzman, Aleteia
Idolatry, Apparently, in the English Catholic Diocese of Hallam – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
Sacraments in Brideshead Revisited – Sister Albert Marie Surmanski O.P., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
