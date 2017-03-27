Click on Philly DA Who Put Innocent Priests in Prison, Indicted On Bribery and Corruption link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 19, 2017
Philly DA Who Put Innocent Priests in Prison Indicted On Bribery, Theology of the Body, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Philly DA Who Put Innocent Priests in Prison, Indicted On Bribery and Corruption – David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com
The Theology of the Body: Part I & Part II – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
Imprisonment of Christian Pastor in Turkey Signals President Erdogan’s Hard Shift – Derya Little, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
10 of the Church’s Most Powerful Saints and What They Are the Patron Of – ChurchPop
How to Inspire Catholics and Get Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
A Week with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal: Part 1–The Men – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
When We Revile Others We Are, Ironically, Also Reviling God – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
A Powerful Prayer Before Logging On to the Internet – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Nigeria: Church Worried about Systematic Elimination of Christians – Vatican Radio
Can Talkative People Make It to Heaven? – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
Spirit of Vatican II vs. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Chap. - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The New Civil War – Daniel Greenfield, Catholic Lane
Why We Owe Our Seven Musical Notes to St. John the Baptist – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Hurd Hatfield – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
