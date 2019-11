Peter Kreeft Answers 8 Fascinating Questions, Death To The Demons Within, Ice Land Boom, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Peter Kreeft Answers 8 Fascinating Questions & 92 Others! – Laura Hensley at epicPew +1

Death To The Demons Within: Mini-Course On Prayer – David Torkington at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Thomas à Kempis Teaches How To Raise Funds – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Unanswered Questions in Science – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Iceland’s Catholic Population Is On The Rise – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Marks, Medieval Lions, & Mussolini Trees – Fr. Z’s Blog

Saved by the Mass: Sohrab Ahmari’s From Fire by Water – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Jeans: A Big Game-Changing Moment (Fashion For Catholics) – Meghan Ashley Styling

The Ideological Hijacking Of Pope St. John XXIII – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

To Shine or to Illuminate: Which Will You Choose? – Suellen Brewster at Catholic Stand

Deacons Bear Witness To Christ The Servant – Deacon Dominic Cerrato at Our Sunday Visitor

St. Peter: Apostle, Rock, Role Model – Deacon John Bacon at Catholic Stand

Living Up to Modernity – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

Anchoring Authority – Leonardo Franchi at Church Life Journal

Why Are Catholics Raving About Kanye West’s New Album? – Zac Mabry at Catholic Herald

St. John Paul II’s Rapprochement With Science* – Robert Kurland, Ph.D.

