Perpetual Adoration, the Closest Thing to Walking with Jesus – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Making the Parish Central Again; Renewal Phase II - Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Current Jesuit Superior General ‘Signed Letter Praising Fidel Castro in 1989’ – Catholic Herald

Sacred Music, the Need for Beauty, and the Beatific Vision – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Padre Pio and the Miracle Man of Belfast – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

A Healing Word for the Scrupulous and Fearful – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Most People Don’t Know These Facts About the Vatican—Do You? – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

The Effect of Lay Participation on the Souls of Priests – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Meet the Catholic Mother Raising 15 Children Alone – Jack Valero, Catholic Herald

Restoration of the Josephinum Chapel – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Pilgrimage in Painting: Pain, Privilege, and Abiding Wonder – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia

The Way of Life; A Review of Anthony Esolen’s Newest Book – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine

Know Thyself – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Quæritur: First Mass of a New Priest – Requiem? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

In the Tangle of Our Minds: “Thoughtful Theism” by Fr. Andrew Younan – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

The Benedict Option Offers Realistic Response to Contemporary Barbarism – Conor B. Dugan, The Catholic World Report

I Object to Evil Profanation – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis and Venezuela: A Historical Perspective – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

The Virtue of Piety: The Catholic Response to the Alt-Right – Jesse B. Russell, Crisis Magazine

A ‘Road Map’ of Evangelization in Texas – Brittany Wilson, OSV Newsweekly

