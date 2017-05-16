Click on the Perpetual Adoration, the Closest Thing to Walking with Jesus link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 11, 2017
Perpetual Adoration is Like Walking with Jesus, Making the Parish Central Again, and More Links!
Perpetual Adoration, the Closest Thing to Walking with Jesus – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Making the Parish Central Again; Renewal Phase II - Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Current Jesuit Superior General ‘Signed Letter Praising Fidel Castro in 1989’ – Catholic Herald
Sacred Music, the Need for Beauty, and the Beatific Vision – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Padre Pio and the Miracle Man of Belfast – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
A Healing Word for the Scrupulous and Fearful – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Most People Don’t Know These Facts About the Vatican—Do You? – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
The Effect of Lay Participation on the Souls of Priests – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Meet the Catholic Mother Raising 15 Children Alone – Jack Valero, Catholic Herald
Restoration of the Josephinum Chapel – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Pilgrimage in Painting: Pain, Privilege, and Abiding Wonder – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia
The Way of Life; A Review of Anthony Esolen’s Newest Book – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine
Know Thyself – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Quæritur: First Mass of a New Priest – Requiem? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
In the Tangle of Our Minds: “Thoughtful Theism” by Fr. Andrew Younan – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
The Benedict Option Offers Realistic Response to Contemporary Barbarism – Conor B. Dugan, The Catholic World Report
I Object to Evil Profanation – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
Pope Francis and Venezuela: A Historical Perspective – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
The Virtue of Piety: The Catholic Response to the Alt-Right – Jesse B. Russell, Crisis Magazine
A ‘Road Map’ of Evangelization in Texas – Brittany Wilson, OSV Newsweekly
