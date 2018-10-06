Permanent Assignments for Parish Priests Long Overdue, A Catholic Guide to Mindfulness, and More!
Permanent Assignments for Parish Priests Long Overdue – Richard Becker, Crisis Magazine
Praise for a Catholic Guide to Mindfulness – Claire Dwyer, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Hollywood, Media Applaud Netflix for Showing ‘Both Sides’ of Abortion, It Doesn’t – Katie Yoder, Catholic Vote
The Oldest Wooden Church in the World is in England – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
Comparison: Roman Missal, Missale Romanum, & Divine Worship – Foster Lerner D.O. Ph.D., The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
Keeping Alive the Art of Stonemasonry & England’s Cathedrals – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Voters in Nevada have a Chance to Make Prostitution Illegal Again – John Burger, Aleteia
Blood Test to Reveal Baby’s Sex Leading to Abortions – Micaiah Bilger
Vice & Fire – Peter Hitchens, First Things
China’s War on Christianity – Benedict Rogers, Catholic Herald
Vatican I, Pius IX, & the Problem of Ultramontanism – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
The Power of the Pope – Margaret Somerville, Mercatornet
Episcopalis Communio: What Does Pope’s New Document Mean for The Church? – Christopher Altieri, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.