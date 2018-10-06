Medieval Priest (Credit: About History, Modified with Horizontal Borders Added)

Permanent Assignments for Parish Priests Long Overdue, A Catholic Guide to Mindfulness, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Permanent Assignments for Parish Priests Long Overdue – Richard Becker, Crisis Magazine

Praise for a Catholic Guide to Mindfulness – Claire Dwyer, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Hollywood, Media Applaud Netflix for Showing ‘Both Sides’ of Abortion, It Doesn’t – Katie Yoder, Catholic Vote

The Oldest Wooden Church in the World is in England – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Comparison: Roman Missal, Missale Romanum, & Divine Worship – Foster Lerner D.O. Ph.D., The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Keeping Alive the Art of Stonemasonry & England’s Cathedrals – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Voters in Nevada have a Chance to Make Prostitution Illegal Again – John Burger, Aleteia

Blood Test to Reveal Baby’s Sex Leading to Abortions – Micaiah Bilger

Vice & Fire – Peter Hitchens, First Things

China’s War on Christianity – Benedict Rogers, Catholic Herald

Vatican I, Pius IX, & the Problem of Ultramontanism – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

The Power of the Pope – Margaret Somerville, Mercatornet

Episcopalis Communio: What Does Pope’s New Document Mean for The Church? – Christopher Altieri, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.