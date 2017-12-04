Click on the 'Perhaps We Have Arrived at the End Times': An Interview with Cardinal Burke link to read more.
Perhaps We Have Arrived at the End Times, How to Use an Advent Wreath, Our Lord and Pain, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
'Perhaps We Have Arrived at the End Times': An Interview with Cardinal Burke – Paolo Gambi, Catholic Herald+++
How to Use an Advent Wreath – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Recognizing Our Lord In Our Heaviest Pains – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today
Senior Vatican Bank Official, Giulio Mattietti, Sacked & Escorted Out of Vatican – Catholic Herald
Salvation Is Not a Right – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Can Catholic Schools Resist the New Gender Confusion – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Discipline, Doctrine & Amoris – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
St. Sylvester & St. Andrew: Sanctoral Cycle End & Beginning – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Australian Church is in Desperate Trouble – Natasha Marsh, Catholic Herald
Development, Dissent & Infallible Teaching, Part I – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
The Chieti Agreement Encourages Catholic-Orthodox Unity – Ines A. Murzaku, Crisis Magazine
When’s the Last Time You Were Told, “Follow Me?” – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand
Spanish Cardinal: Pro-Independence Movement Violates Church Teaching – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Venial Sins Forgiven During Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog
A Catholic Guide to Great Books & Films about Communism – Filip Mazurczak, The Catholic World Report
Why a Third Section of the Secretariat of State? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
