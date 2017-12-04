'Perhaps We Have Arrived at the End Times': An Interview with Cardinal Burke – Paolo Gambi, Catholic Herald+++

How to Use an Advent Wreath – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Recognizing Our Lord In Our Heaviest Pains – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today

Senior Vatican Bank Official, Giulio Mattietti, Sacked & Escorted Out of Vatican – Catholic Herald

Salvation Is Not a Right – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Can Catholic Schools Resist the New Gender Confusion – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Discipline, Doctrine & Amoris – James Hooper, Catholic Stand

St. Sylvester & St. Andrew: Sanctoral Cycle End & Beginning – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

The Australian Church is in Desperate Trouble – Natasha Marsh, Catholic Herald

Development, Dissent & Infallible Teaching, Part I – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

The Chieti Agreement Encourages Catholic-Orthodox Unity – Ines A. Murzaku, Crisis Magazine

When’s the Last Time You Were Told, “Follow Me?” – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand

Spanish Cardinal: Pro-Independence Movement Violates Church Teaching – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

Quæritur: Venial Sins Forgiven During Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Catholic Guide to Great Books & Films about Communism – Filip Mazurczak, The Catholic World Report

Why a Third Section of the Secretariat of State? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

