Blogs | Apr. 14, 2017
Patriotism, Piety, and Anthony Esolen; God’s Periodic Table and Evolution; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Patriotism, Piety, and Anthony Esolen’s Out of the Ashes – Jerry Slayer, The Catholic World Report
God’s Periodic Table. . .and Evolution – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
Mother Angelica on the Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Adventures in Philosophy at the University of Notre Dame – Christopher Kaczor, The Catholic Thing
Trusting God’s Plan for My Good – Allison Gingras, Catholic Stand
On the Civilizational Struggle With Islam – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Can You Teach a Preschooler About the Summa? A Review of Tiny Thomists – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today
Brick by Brick in Cincy! Oratory! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
“Thou Doth Protest Too Much”: On Criticism of Mike Pence Only Dining with His Wife – Teresa Tomeo, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Christ’s Tomb at High Risk of “Catastrophic” Collapse, Scientists Warn – ChurchPop
Meet the “Rosary Priest” Who Enlisted Hollywood Stars on a Prayer Crusade – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Should the Federal Government be “Heartless, Soulless, and Cheap”? – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Does California Have a Case Against David Daleiden? – Charles Limandri and Jeffrey Trissell, Crisis Magazine
Why This Pro-life Congressman Opposed the Failed Health Care Bill – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
