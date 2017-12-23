Click on the First Things First: Passing the Faith to the Next Generation link to read more.
Passing the Faith to the Next Generation, The Morality of Having Children, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
First Things First: Passing the Faith to the Next Generation – Lucy Viens, Seton Magazine
The Morality of Having Children – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet
Late-Term Abortion on Healthy Moms & Babies: America’s Dirty Secret – Victoria Gisondi, the Human Life Review
Finding Our True (Catholic) Identity – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
Many Elderly Retired Priests & Sisters Face Uncertain Life, But You Can Help – uCatholic
China’s Underground Bishop Matthias Yu Chengxin of Hanzhong Has Died – Li Yuan, Asia News
The Costs of Following a “Nice” God – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report
The Catholic Church in Poland Starts an English Twitter Account to Counter the Growing Intolerance from the European Union – Nick Hallett, The Catholic Herald
Is There Any Hope for Return to Traditional Latin Mass? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Charm is Deceitful & Beauty Empty – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Notitiae – Available Online! – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement
Mattietti: I Don’t Know Why the Vatican Bank Fired Me – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
News Flash! Pope Gives Public Answer about Holy Communion for the Divorced & Remarried - of Fr. Z’s Blog+++
“Human Rights are Strongly Tied to Nuclear Disarmament” – Giacomo Galeazzi, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
The Influence of Benedict XVI on Cardinals Müller & Sarah – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
Why We Shouldn’t Change The Lord’s Prayer - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., First Things+++
