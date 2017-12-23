First Things First: Passing the Faith to the Next Generation – Lucy Viens, Seton Magazine

The Morality of Having Children – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet

Late-Term Abortion on Healthy Moms & Babies: America’s Dirty Secret – Victoria Gisondi, the Human Life Review

Finding Our True (Catholic) Identity – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand

Many Elderly Retired Priests & Sisters Face Uncertain Life, But You Can Help – uCatholic

China’s Underground Bishop Matthias Yu Chengxin of Hanzhong Has Died – Li Yuan, Asia News

The Costs of Following a “Nice” God – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report

The Catholic Church in Poland Starts an English Twitter Account to Counter the Growing Intolerance from the European Union – Nick Hallett, The Catholic Herald

Is There Any Hope for Return to Traditional Latin Mass? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Charm is Deceitful & Beauty Empty – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Notitiae – Available Online! – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement

Mattietti: I Don’t Know Why the Vatican Bank Fired Me – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

News Flash! Pope Gives Public Answer about Holy Communion for the Divorced & Remarried - of Fr. Z’s Blog+++

“Human Rights are Strongly Tied to Nuclear Disarmament” – Giacomo Galeazzi, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

The Influence of Benedict XVI on Cardinals Müller & Sarah – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report

Why We Shouldn’t Change The Lord’s Prayer - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., First Things+++

