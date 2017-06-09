Click on the Parish Starts ‘Ad Orientem’, Parishioner Whines, Pastor Responds link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 16, 2017
Parish Starts ‘Ad Orientem’, Parishioner Whines, Pastor Responds Charitably; and More!
Parish Starts ‘Ad Orientem’, Parishioner Whines, Pastor Responds - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
How Catholic Culture can Thrive on the Internet – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
12 Promises from the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Steven J. Rummelsburg, Integrated Catholic Life™
The Creative Catholic: John C. Wright – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
Quæritur: Holding Hands or the “Orans” Position During the Our Father – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
This Beautiful Church was a Gift from Slovakia to Icelandic Catholics – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Party It Up in Celebration of Pontifical Designation – Aleteia
101 Places to Pray Before You Die – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
If Jesus Had No Sin, Then Why Was He Baptized? Here’s the Radical Answer – ChurchPop
Rise in Priest Suicides Prompts Call for Helpline in Ireland – Catholic News Agency
Tens of Thousands Join Rally for Life in Ireland – Corinna Turner, Catholic Herald
St. Teresa of Avila’s Demonic Experience that Proved the Power of Holy Water – ChurchPop
No Matter What Their Detractors Say, Convent Schools Provided a Great Education – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
On the Road to Sainthood: Family of 9 Murdered for Hiding Jews in Poland – Dominika Cicha, Aleteia
Sending Books to the Future – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
What was Daily Life Like in Ancient Israel? – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
That Vital Analogy of Being – Fr. Mark A. Pilon, The Catholic Thing
What Kind of Thing is Authority? – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
The Long Shadow of Neoscholastic Reductionism – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Three Feasts and Contraception – John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine
