Coronation of the Pope with the Burning of Flax (Credit: New Liturgical Movement)
Papal Humiliations: The Burning of Flax; Genuine Faith Requires More than Niceness; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Papal Humiliations: The Burning of Flax – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
Genuine Faith Requires More than Niceness – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Magisterial Irresponsibility: The New Teaching on Capital Punishment – Steven A. Long, First Things
Preparing for Battle: 7 Tips From St. Paul on Evangelization – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Syncretism? Bait & Switch? A Look at Reality in the Ordinariates – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
How to Get Teenagers Interested in the Faith? This Film about Pope John Paul II – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Jesus’ Blood Type & What It May Possibly Signify – Mystics of the Church
The Rothko “Chapel” In Texas, It’s Not Christian, But Most of Ours are No Better – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Weeks Before the Synod, the List is Out – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra
Don’t Be Seduced by the “Glamour of Evil” – Gregory Popcak Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Prayer for Deliverance from Evil Through the Intercession of Mary – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
California Spent $3B for Embryonic Stem Cell Research, No Cure Still – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Michael Curry Again – Fr. John Hunwick, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Feinstein Scandal – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments