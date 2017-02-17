Click on Pakistani Catholics Now Living in the US Describe Flight from Persecution link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 8, 2017
Pakistani Catholic Living in US Describe Flight from Persecution, A Pastoral Revolution, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Pakistani Catholics Now Living in the US Describe Flight from Persecution – Joyce Duriga, Catholic Herald
A Pastoral Revolution? – R.J.T., The Five Beasts
How This Couple Has Stayed Married (and In Love) for 75 Years – Catholic News Agency
Starting Conversations to Start Evangelization – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand
Maturity: The Foundation of All Relationships – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
Saints of Lent: Athanasius Contra Mundum – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
No, Pope Francis Did Not Say It’s Better to Be an Atheist Than a Bad Catholic – ChurchPop
Quæritur: Removing Holy Water During Lent – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Finding My Way Back Home to the Catholic Church – Benny Seah, Ignitum Today
Malta: Matrimony, Adultery, Luminous Mysteries, and St. George Preca – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Silence Can Be A Sinful Form of Bullying – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
How Christianity Civilized Mankind - Bruce Frohnen, Crisis Magazine
Cardinal Coccopalmerio: My Communion Guidance Wouldn’t Apply to Same-Sex Couples – Catholic Herald
Amoris Lætitia and Thomas Aquinas, Part 1 – Franklin Sibelius Lerner, Maccabee Society
