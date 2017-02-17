Pakistani Catholics Now Living in the US Describe Flight from Persecution – Joyce Duriga, Catholic Herald

A Pastoral Revolution? – R.J.T., The Five Beasts

How This Couple Has Stayed Married (and In Love) for 75 Years – Catholic News Agency

Starting Conversations to Start Evangelization – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand

Maturity: The Foundation of All Relationships – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum

Saints of Lent: Athanasius Contra Mundum – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

No, Pope Francis Did Not Say It’s Better to Be an Atheist Than a Bad Catholic – ChurchPop

Quæritur: Removing Holy Water During Lent – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Finding My Way Back Home to the Catholic Church – Benny Seah, Ignitum Today

Malta: Matrimony, Adultery, Luminous Mysteries, and St. George Preca – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

Silence Can Be A Sinful Form of Bullying – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

How Christianity Civilized Mankind - Bruce Frohnen, Crisis Magazine

Cardinal Coccopalmerio: My Communion Guidance Wouldn’t Apply to Same-Sex Couples – Catholic Herald

Amoris Lætitia and Thomas Aquinas, Part 1 – Franklin Sibelius Lerner, Maccabee Society

