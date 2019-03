Padre Pio (Credit: Roberto Dughetti CC BY SA 3.0 via Aleteia)

Padre Pio’s Prayer for a Tough Situation, Does the Bible Contain Errors, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Padre Pio’s Prayer for When You’re In a Tough Situation ☩ Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia +1 146

Does the Bible Contain Errors, or is it Inerrant? ☩ Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1 104

A Pastoral Approach to Evangelizing Culture ☩ Steven Jonathan Rummelsburg at Catholic Exchange

The Art of Handwriting & Why It Makes Us Smarter ☩ Ashlyn Thomas at Seton Magazine

Is It Intolerant to Share the Faith? ☩ Eric Sammons at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Woman For All Seasons: St. Frances Of Rome ☩ Claire Dwyer at Catholic Exchange

Tantum Potes Quantum Aude—On Founding a New Monastery ☩ Dom Alcuin Reid at The Catholic World Report

An Encyclical on Homosexuality? ☩ David Carlin of The Catholic Thing

Should You Kiss The Pope's Ring? ☩ Fr. Dwight Longenecker

An Agenda for the Soft Despotism of Same-Sex Marriage in Australia ☩ Michael Cook of Mercatornet

Quæritur: How Early Can the Easter Vigil Begin? ☩ Fr. Z's Blog

The Continuing Child Problem in China: Will the State Start to Coerce Births? ☩ Marcus Roberts at Mercatornet

