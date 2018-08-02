Pope Paul VI (Pic Credit: These Stone Walls)
Padre Pio’s Letter to Paul VI on HumanaeVitae, Find May Support Jonah’s Whale, and More!
Padre Pio’s Letter to Pope Paul VI on Humanæ Vitæ - Fr. Gordon J. MacRae, These Stone Walls+++
Archaeological Evidence May Support Jonah’s Whale – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Google is Giving $10,000 a Month to Catholic Non-Profits & Charities – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
How Do You Know There’s a God? – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today
Why Don’t Catholics Read The Bible? – uCatholic
Priest’s Letter Canceling Netflix Due to “Salute to Abortion” Goes Viral – ChurchPOP
6 Promises Of God Every Christian Should Know – Becky Roach, Catholic Link
The Significance of These Biblical Numbers Will Blow Your Mind – Chloe Langr, epicPew
A Prayer Against Depression, by St. Ignatius Loyola – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Boosting Films That Foster a Culture of Life – John Zmirak Ph.D.
Humanae Vitae: An Unwelcomed Anniversary in the West – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Mortal or Not, Sin Always Causes Harm – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Humanae Vitae for Millennials & the Whole World – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange
An Icon of the Prophet Elijah – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Saint Who Understood the Importance of Fashion! – Meghan Ashley Styling
Benedictine Brick by Benedictine Brick – Fr. Z’s Blog
What’s In a Name? Why I Call Myself Pro-Life – Carly Hoilman, Catholic Vote
Eternal Truths & “Pastoral” Changes – Eduardo J. Echeverria, The Catholic Thing
