Click on the Padre Pio, Purgatory, and Praying for Souls in the Cemetery link to read more.
Padre Pio, Purgatory, and Praying for Souls in the Cemetery; Fruits of Soft Discipline; and More!
Padre Pio, Purgatory, and Praying for Souls in the Cemetery - Maura Roan McKeegan, Catholic Exchange
The Fruits of Soft Discipline - Fr. Mark A. Pilon, The Catholic Thing
Is Your Parish Beautiful? Does That Matter? – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
What Does It Mean to Want to be a Saint? – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Heroic Priest Who Found God’s Grace in the Gulag – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Did You Pray for Your Pastor Today? – Bevil Bramwell O.M.I., The Catholic Thing
Help Souls in Purgatory with This November Indulgence – Chloe Langr, epicPew
6 Ways to Find Your Purpose in Life, According to St. Ignatius of Loyola – ChurchPop
Why We Pray for the Dead – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
Private Conscience and the Church – Fr. John Catoir J.C.D., Catholic Stand
The Saints and Shrines of England – A Clerk of Oxford
Proofs for the Existence of God – Edward Feser Ph.D., Strange Notions
Benjamin Wiker on Reformation: Enlightening, Balanced Reflection on Past & Present – Piers Shepherd, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
How I Played Footsie with Evil & How God Set Me Straight – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast
Bishop Philip Egan: Pray for Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Conversion’ – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
H.L. Mencken (1923) on Liturgy Translation; Hilarious, Prophetic, Applicable Now – Fr. Z’s Blog
Exorcist, Journalist Explores Eastern Meditation & Mindfulness – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Spiritual Direction
You Know of Junípero Serra But Have You Heard of Pablo Tac? – Christian Clifford, Aleteia
Quæritur: Latin Misspelling? “Eundem” or “Eumdem”? – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Traditional Latin Mass: A Remedy for Modern Man’s Spiritual Ills – L. Joseph Hebert, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.