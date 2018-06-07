Screen Shot of Sad Numbers in Drop in Vocations (Credit: Taylor Marshall, Ph.D.)

Our Sad Decline in Priestly Vocations, Southern Baptist Tiber Swimmer, Vatican II, and More Links!

Our Sad Decline in Priestly Vocations: Most Priests will Retire in A.D. 2015-2025 - Taylor Marshall, Ph.D.+++

Hey, Southern Baptist Artist, the Tiber Swim Team is Calling! - One Mad Mom+++

Vatican Council II Was Poorly Implemented – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian

Does Prayer Change Things? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

When Your Priest Becomes Family – Amber VanVickel, Helena Daily

A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling

Becoming True Men of Christ: The Quest for Manliness – Matthew B. Rose, Catholic Exchange

AMA Rebuffs Advocates of Physician-Assisted Suicide – Cullen Herout, Crisis Magazine

A Bone of Pope St. Clement is Found in a Waste Bin – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

How Ferrero Rocher Chocolates were Inspired by the Virgin Mary – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Time to Log Off – a Digital Diet – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet

Exclusive Photos: The Sisters of Life are Moving Into Manhattan! – Jeffrey Bruno, Aleteia

Things Appear To Be Getting Worse for Catholics in China – Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo

Angels in the Early Church – Fr. John Horgan, Catholic Exchange

