Click on the The Mother of Our Love for Christ: Our Lady of Fatima and The Holy Eucharist link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 24, 2017
Our Lady of Fatima and The Eucharist, What is God's Will, True Friendship, Cranmer, and More!
The Mother of Our Love for Christ: Our Lady of Fatima and The Holy Eucharist – Fr. Frederick L. Miller S.T.D., Adoremus Bulletin
What is God’s Will and Desire For My Life? – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
A Benedictine Priest, the Saint Ignatius Institute, and True Friendships – Tom Perna
Cranmer, the Ancient Fathers, and the Ordinariate Missal – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
How the Liturgy is Healing Medicine for Strident Times – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Kids Need to Spend Time with Their Grandparents . . . for Humanity’s Sake – Calah Alexander, Aleteia
Science Is Great, but It’s Not Always Enough – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Ascension Roundtable: Do’s and Don’ts of Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
8 Incredible Facts You May Not Know About Father Benedict – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Netflix: “Broken” – Sister Helena Burns, Hell Burns
The Joy and Dignity of Work – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Media vs. the Church: from Cardinal Barbarin to Cardinal Pell – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Pope Leo XIII – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Plato, Miracles, and the Reality of Matter – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
Why Cardinal Schönborn Not Likely to be Named Vatican Doctrinal Chief – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Archbishop Chaput Responds to Jesuit Fr. Antonio “2+2=5” Spadaro and La Civiltà Cattolica; Fr. Z Analyzes - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Here’s Why There are Dolphins in the Christian Catacombs – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
200 Years Ago: Jane Austen – RIP: A Date of “Note” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why I Don’t Do Game of Thrones – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.