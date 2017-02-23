Click on Quæritur: Only the Sorrowful Mysteries During Lent? link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 19, 2017
Only the Sorrowful Mysteries During Lent; Quiz: Papal Document or Scientific Name; and More Links!
Quæritur: Only the Sorrowful Mysteries During Lent? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Quiz: Papal Document or Scientific Name? – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Catholics in Egypt are Sheltering Orthodox Families Fleeing ISIS – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
Why Is Gendercide Wrong and Screening for Down Syndrome Okay, Advocates Ask – Catholic News Agency
Catholic Pharmacists are Threatened by New Proposals; Here’s How We Can Help – Michael Wee, Catholic Herald
Time, Progressivism, Death, and the Liturgical Calendar – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
The Contentious Case of Fulton Sheen’s Corpse – Elizabeth Anderson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
My Dear France: The Tender Daughter of the Sacred Heart – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
How “Educators” Kill Creativity – Kenneth Crowther, Crisis Magazine
Pope Paul VI and the Unexpected Lessons of Populorum Progressio – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., Crisis Magazine
These 17th Century Monks Did a Beer Fast for Lent – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
What Priests Learn by Learning the Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Love and Famine: a Review of “Bitter Harvest” – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
Beware the Fundamentalist, My Brothers! . . . and Shun the Fractious Fomenters – John S. Hamlon Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
