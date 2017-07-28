Click on the One Way to Debunk Transgender Philosophy link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 18, 2017
One Way to Debunk Transgender Philosophy; Yep! Game of Thrones is Still Pornography; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
One Way to Debunk Transgender Philosophy - Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Day the Music Died in the Muslim World - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Hey American Spectator Magazine, Yep! Game of Thrones is Still Pornography – One Mad Mom
Quæritur: Priest Received Threat of Violence – Fr. Z’s Blog
Two Important Things We Learn from the Terrifying Vision of Hell at Fatima – ChurchPop
What To Say to Victims of Spiritual Abuse – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
A Catholic Holy Roller: The Story of the St. Anthony Chapel Car – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Decision Time: Your Gay Friend is Getting “Married” - Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Parish Life Has become Insufferably Middle-Class – Matthew Walther, Catholic Herald
How to Tell the Difference between a Monsignor, a Bishop & a Cardinal – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
What Are You Looking For? – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
5 Flowers & Their Spiritual Symbolism – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Just War in the Modern Age – Russell Shaw, OSV Newsweekly
LCWR Assembly Begins! “Shifting from I to We” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Precious Blood Chasuble – Fr. Lawrence Lew O.P., New Liturgical Movement
