One Way to Debunk Transgender Philosophy - Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Day the Music Died in the Muslim World - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Hey American Spectator Magazine, Yep! Game of Thrones is Still Pornography – One Mad Mom

Quæritur: Priest Received Threat of Violence – Fr. Z’s Blog

Two Important Things We Learn from the Terrifying Vision of Hell at Fatima – ChurchPop

What To Say to Victims of Spiritual Abuse – Brooke Gregory, epicPew

A Catholic Holy Roller: The Story of the St. Anthony Chapel Car – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand

Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Decision Time: Your Gay Friend is Getting “Married” - Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Parish Life Has become Insufferably Middle-Class – Matthew Walther, Catholic Herald

How to Tell the Difference between a Monsignor, a Bishop & a Cardinal – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

What Are You Looking For? – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

5 Flowers & Their Spiritual Symbolism – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Just War in the Modern Age – Russell Shaw, OSV Newsweekly

LCWR Assembly Begins! “Shifting from I to We – Fr. Z’s Blog

Precious Blood Chasuble – Fr. Lawrence Lew O.P., New Liturgical Movement

