Jan. 23, 2017
A Congressman’s Plea to US: Do Not Quit Iraq’s Christians; Schall and Esolen; and More!
One Congressman’s Plea to the US: Don’t abandon Iraq’s Christians - Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Canon 277 Needs to be Authoritatively Addressed: Married Clergy – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
Planned Parenthood Conned Millions from Public Health Programs, Report Suggests – Catholic News Agency
I Am Tired of Hearing the Phrase “They Have a Right!” – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand
New History Describes Founding, Rise, and the Secularization of Fordham University – John P. McCarthy Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Thérèse by Dorothy Day: One Saint Writes about Another – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today
Acts of Recovery: Schall and Esolen – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
Canonist Ed Peters Explains Situation to Crux Priest, Important Information for Priests, Confessors - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Only Spirit Inspired Evangelization Is Effective – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
On the Perpetual Virginity of Mary: A Response to Peter Leithart – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Hollywood Glitterati: We Hate You! We Really Hate You! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Scorsese’s Silence: Many Martyrs—Little Redemption – Monica Migliorino Miller, Crisis Magazine
