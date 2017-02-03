Once Euthanasia Voluntary, It’ll Become Irresistible, Ask the Dutch – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Real Humility – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

A Turning Point in the Culture War? – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

Quæritur: St. Patrick’s Day 2017 on Friday in Lent – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Searched “Catholic Dads” — Results Were Awesome – Rich Lamm, epicPew

100% For God, Not Lukewarm – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

What is the Sword That Pierced Mary’s Soul? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

The Power of the Mass: Why We Believe What We Believe – Wendy McMahan, Catholic Stand

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Problem with Participation Awards – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

A Bannon Apologia – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

Francis Cardinal Arinze Defends Catholic Doctrine. . . Again – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Maltese Church Once Defied Secularisation, Now Bishops Surrendered – William Oddie Ph.D., Catholic Herald

The Truth is Not Up for Negotiation; Regarding Amoris Lætitia – The Catholic World Report

