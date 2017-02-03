Click on Once Euthanasia Voluntary, It’ll Become Irresistible, Ask the Dutch link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 24, 2017
Once Euthanasia Voluntary, It’ll Become Irresistible, Ask the Dutch; Real Humility; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Once Euthanasia Voluntary, It’ll Become Irresistible, Ask the Dutch – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Real Humility – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
A Turning Point in the Culture War? – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Quæritur: St. Patrick’s Day 2017 on Friday in Lent – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Searched “Catholic Dads” — Results Were Awesome – Rich Lamm, epicPew
100% For God, Not Lukewarm – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
What is the Sword That Pierced Mary’s Soul? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
The Power of the Mass: Why We Believe What We Believe – Wendy McMahan, Catholic Stand
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Problem with Participation Awards – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
A Bannon Apologia – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Francis Cardinal Arinze Defends Catholic Doctrine. . . Again – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Maltese Church Once Defied Secularisation, Now Bishops Surrendered – William Oddie Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Truth is Not Up for Negotiation; Regarding Amoris Lætitia – The Catholic World Report
