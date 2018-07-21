Screen Shot from CNN (Credit: Crisis Magazine)
On Defying the Majority When They Are Wrong, 12 Married Saints, The Socialist Temptation, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
On Defying the Majority When They Are Wrong - Richard Becker, Crisis Magazine+++
12 Saints Who Were Married – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Socialist Temptation – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Why Hating Others Is Really Only Poisoning Your Own Soul – Zachary Swinehart, Those Catholic Men
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Would a Justice Kavanaugh Defend Religious Liberty? – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine
Grieving as Worship – Deacon John McGinley, Ignitum Today
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
Why It is Essential that Christianity Survives in Lebanon – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
High-placed Shadows & the Summer of 2018 – Peter D. Beaulieu Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
15-year-old “Computer Geek” Declared Venerable – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia
Spare a Thought for Seafarers this Sunday – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Why It Matters That the New Vatican Communications Chief is a Layman – Christopher Altieri, The Catholic World Report
A Beautiful Prayer to Redeem Lost Time by St. Teresa of Avila – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Ideology & Mixed Messages: The German Drive to Inter-Communion – Jon Anderson, Catholic Herald
Leading with Beauty—& Classics from Hollywood’s Golden Age – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report
