Nun Hilariously Fires Back at Goth Account, Exploding Twitter: We Are The Original Goths, and More!
Wherein Fr. Z Gives Advice To New & To Young Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog +1
Pope Francis’s Strange Bedfellows – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
On Fr. Treco, I Stand with Bishop Lopes – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
‘Wokeness’ Is Becoming A Parody Of Christianity – Chad C. Pecknold at Catholic Herald
Book Review: A Very Real Battle with Satan – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1
J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: Handbook of Hope – Emma Warner at The Civilized Reader +1
The Benedictine Way – Conversion Of Life – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1
Did You Know That Many Saints in the Early Church Raised People from the Dead? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1
Neo-Victorians Like Rees-Mogg Know What Britain Is Lacking – Tim Stanley at Catholic Herald
Beware Of Christian Nationalism! Say. . .Christian Leaders? – William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician to the Stars!
Rooting Out Worry with Trust in God’s Providence – Sabrina Vu at Catholic Stand
Accompanying Those With Same-Sex Attraction & Simon The Cyrene – Russ Rentler, M.D., at Crossed The Tiber
Forgive God? – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
Why Gillette Had a Close Shave with Ruin – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at The Stream
Belief Limbo – Ronald W. Dworkin, M.D., at First Things
