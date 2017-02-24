Click on Now That Everyone Cares About Pederasty; Homosexuality Unveiled link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 15, 2017
Now That Everyone Cares About Pederasty, Homosexuality Unveiled; Millennials and Babies; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Now That Everyone Cares About Pederasty; Homosexuality Unveiled – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Catholic Answers to 9 Real Reasons Millennials Don’t Want Kids - Chloe Mooradian, Old Fashioned Girl
Church History: The Four Horsemen of Apologetics – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
The University of Georgetown, Slavery, and the Riots in Sweden – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
God Can Even Overcome Our Imperfect Parenting – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
Theologian Opponent of ‘Humanae Vitæ’ Reveals Himself as an “Active Homosexual” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
St. Thomas Aquinas on the Devil, Temptation, and Sin – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Lessons from a New Age Devotee Who Became a Catholic – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
How to Get Every Parishioner Involved in Your Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Is This Building Both the Tomb of King David and Where Jesus’ Last Supper Took Place? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Anchors of Faith – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
The Top Jesuit and Some Scholars Have Been Undermining the Gospels for Decades - Fr. Thomas Petri O.P., Catholic Herald
Vatican Does Damage Control on Pontifical Biodiversity Conference – Stefano Gennarini J.D., Catholic Lane
I am a Lawyer, Not a Mind-Reader; Regarding Amoris Lætitia – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch of The Catholic World Report
