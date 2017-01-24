No Music Is Good Music - Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Want a Better Prayer Life Better? Try These 15 Tips – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

Let Yourself Be Moved: Act on Sex Trafficking and Abortion – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today

Why Catholics are Terrible At Fundraising (And What to Do About it) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraising.net

Iraqi Bishop on Refugee Executive Order: Where Were the Protesters When Christians were Killed – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Immaterial Thought and Embodied Cognition – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Go Ahead Rachel, Weep – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

Kazakhstan, Outpost of Catholic Orthodoxy – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Is Islam an “Abrahamic” Religion? – Howard Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Canonist Ed Peters: What Does Canon 915 Really Say? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

How Bishops can Really Help Marriages Threatened by Divorce – Bai MacFarlane, EWTN Great Britain

Pope Francis Is Not the First to Intervene in Malta, But Papal Power Can Go Too Far – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

What History May Tell Us About Amoris Lætitia – Fr. Regis Scanlon O.F.M. Cap., Crisis Magazine

