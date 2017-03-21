Click on A Hidden Slaughter: Meeting Nigeria’s Endangered Christians link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 15, 2017
Nigeria’s Endangered Christians, How Fasting Can Change Your Life for the Better, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Hidden Slaughter: Meeting Nigeria’s Endangered Christians – Douglas Murray, Catholic Herald
How Fasting Can Change Your Life for the Better – ChurchPop
Ex-convict: We Need to End the Stigma Against Felons – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Are You a Parent Worried about Online Pornography? Read This Book – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
When Art Came to the Rescue: Prelates, Penance and Painters – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia
There’s Been a “Profound Crisis” in the Liturgy Since Vatican II, Says Cardinal Sarah – ChurchPop
The Media’s Role in Social Discord – Vincent Ryan Ruggiero, Catholic Journal
The Radical Grace Documentary Is Dissenting, Misleading Propaganda – Ann Carey, The Catholic World Report
A Devotional: In The Image and Likeness of God – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Hosts Brought to Altar at Communion, Not Before Consecration – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Stories of a Snack, Capris, a Mint, and a House – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
The State of the Church in Contemporary Ireland – John P. McCarthy, The Catholic World Report
How a California Bill is Threatening Faith-based Codes of Conduct – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency
Classical Educators Optimistic about DeVos Appointment, Proposed Policies – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report
