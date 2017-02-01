Click on Newly Ordained Priest Shows Nothing Can Stop God’s Plans; Fr. Philip Gerard Johnson to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 18, 2017
Newly Ordained Priest Shows Nothing Can Stop God’s Plans, Flexible Genders, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Newly Ordained Priest Shows Nothing Can Stop God’s Plans; Fr. Philip Gerard Johnson - Barbie O’Dowd, epicPew
Flexible Genders and Fanciful Selves – Wanda Skowronska, Crisis Magazine
Catholic Peer Urges Government to Pressure Pakistan to Stop the Persecution of Christians – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
German Bishops: Some Divorced-and-Remarried May Receive Communion – The Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Secularism, the New Ancien Régime – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., Catholic Herald
Will You Bury Your “Alleluia” This Year? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Resolution to End all Resolutions – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Loving Those You Hate: 7th Sun. of Ordinary Time – John Bergsma Ph.D., The Sacred Page
Should We Keep “the Spirit of Christmas” Alive? – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
Remembering Two Christian College Presidents: Charles MacKenzie and Michael Scanlan – Paul Kengor Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Triumph of Hope Over Experience: Sino-Vatican Relations – Ambassador David Mulroney, From Founders House via University of St. Michael's College in the University of Toronto
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Supreme Court Pick Wins Applause from Religious Freedom Advocates - Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments