Blogs | Feb. 18, 2017

Newly Ordained Priest Shows Nothing Can Stop God’s Plans, Flexible Genders, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Newly Ordained Priest Shows Nothing Can Stop God’s Plans; Fr. Philip Gerard Johnson - Barbie O’Dowd, epicPew

Flexible Genders and Fanciful Selves – Wanda Skowronska, Crisis Magazine

Catholic Peer Urges Government to Pressure Pakistan to Stop the Persecution of Christians – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald

German Bishops: Some Divorced-and-Remarried May Receive Communion – The Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Secularism, the New Ancien Régime – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., Catholic Herald

Will You Bury Your “Alleluia” This Year? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Resolution to End all Resolutions – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Loving Those You Hate: 7th Sun. of Ordinary Time – John Bergsma Ph.D., The Sacred Page

Should We Keep “the Spirit of Christmas” Alive? – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

Remembering Two Christian College Presidents: Charles MacKenzie and Michael Scanlan – Paul Kengor Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Triumph of Hope Over Experience: Sino-Vatican Relations – Ambassador David Mulroney, From Founders House via University of St. Michael's College in the University of Toronto

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Supreme Court Pick Wins Applause from Religious Freedom Advocates - Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

