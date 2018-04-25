A Chick-Fil-A Meal (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)
New Yorkers Nervous About Chick-Fil-A , Bullied for Being Catholic in Catholic H.S., and More Links!
New Yorkers Are Nervous About Chick-Fil-A - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
Bullied for Adhering to the Faith in a Catholic High School – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
Why Hollywood is Losing Ground – Denyse O’Leary, Mercatornet
A Year in a New Land: Reflections from a Recent Convert – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand
Does God Have Emotions? – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Catholic Guide to Loneliness – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
What’s in a Name: The Manipulation & Abuse of Language – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Why Feminists Want to Twist the Story of St. Mary Magdalene – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
New Study: Christianity Is Rapidly Dying in Europe – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
Air Turbulence & The Resurrection, My Latest Book – George Weigel, First Things
The Essential Bookshelf for a Religious Artist, Part I: the Golden Legend – Daniel Mitsui, Liturgical Arts Journal
Quæritur: 4-yr-old Insists on Praying in Latin; Latin Resources for Kids? – Fr. Z’s Blog
April 24, 1945: Death of Fr. Cyclone – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Suggestions for Those New to the Traditional Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Nothing Will Be Wasted – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
An Examination of Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
Asking by the Rules: Canon 1262 & You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The History of Prinknash Abbey Incense & How It is Made – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Getting Hungry with “Chef’s Table” – Carrie Gress Ph.D., My Favorite Catholic Things
The Journey of Mary Magdalene to Resurrection Faith – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
