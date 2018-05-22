Pope Benedict XVI with his books (Credit: Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso)
New Book Coming from Pope Benedict XVI, My Fifteen All-Time Favorite Churches, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
New Book Coming from Pope Benedict XVI - Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso+++
My Fifteen All-Time Favorite Churches. . .& Why – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
This is What Exorcisms are Really Like – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Is There a Probability for the Universe? The Anthropic Coincidences – B. Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Standgwood, Catholic Stand
The Traditional Latin Mass in Hieratic Liturgical English – Claudio Salvucci, Liturgical Arts Journal
Jesus as Warrior – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
What Progressive Liturgists Threw Away Was Wrong – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Are German Catholic Bishops Trying to Export Their Model for Failure? – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
The Spirit of Vatican II Effect: Popular Catholic Blogger Converts to Eastern Orthodoxy – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Why is Christ the “Last Adam”? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Decimo Anno – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Giacomo Dalla Torre Elected Grand Master of the Order of Malta – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
