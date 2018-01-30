Click on the A New Blog on Catholic Culture & Beauty by Dr. Carrie Gress link to read more.
New Blog on Catholic Culture and Beauty, Catholics Prefer Ritual, Anglican Patrimony Group and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A New Blog on Catholic Culture & Beauty by Dr. Carrie Gress – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Catholics Prefer Ritual & Consistency at Mass, Study Suggests – Dan Meloy, Catholic Herald
Starting an Anglican Patrimony Group – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
What Does It Really Mean to Be Pro-Life? – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Catholics: Fight Pro-Abortion Intolerance! – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Homage To Don Briel – George Weigel, First Things
Getting Your Online Presence Right – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Rowan Williams on “the Celtic Church” - Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment+++
Fr. Paul of Graymoor and the Chair of Unity – Charles A. Coulombe, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
What is a Sexton? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Importance of Variety & Distinctiveness in Vestment Design; Gothic Revival – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Time’s Up? About Time for the Truth – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
The Idea of an Inclusive Society – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
The Mid-Air Marriage Gets Muddier – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments