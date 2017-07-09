Click on the Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’: Agenda-Driven Filmmaking Exploits a Nun’s Murder link to read more.

Blogs | Aug. 7, 2017

Netflix ‘The Keepers’: Exploiting a Nuns Murder; Letting Go and Letting God; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’: Agenda-Driven Filmmaking Exploits a Nun’s Murder – David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com

“Letting Go and Letting God”: Dealing with Disappointment – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Using the Means at Hand for Spiritual Growth – Fr. Joseph Koterski S.J., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

This Zealous Wisconsin Missionary Heard Confessions for 14 Hours a Day – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Why Telling Your Story Improves Your Fundraising (Dramatically) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why I Love Being Catholic: Part I & Part II – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

Did Pope Francis Insult Some Young Priests? Fr. Z Opines and Tells a Story – Fr. Z’s Blog

I’m Thankful ‘Born Gay’ Wasn’t Yet a Dogma When I Looked for Help – Joseph Sciambra

Cardinal Sarah and the Ordinariate Rite – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Pope Francis vs. America’s Gay Lobby – Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report

Can America Become the New Poland? - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Game of (Thrones) Rationalizations – One Mad Mom

lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute

Holy Tattoo! A 700-year old Christian Tradition Thrives in Jerusalem – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Some Nasty Remark About Converts, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

On Embroidered English Church Kneelers – Joanna Bogle, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Ancient, Secular Reason Why Saints are Shown with Halos – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.