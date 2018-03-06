The Keys of St. Peter. (Credit: Fr. Lawrence OP from Flickr via ChurchPop) CC BY NC ND 2.0
Myths About Papal Infallibility People Still Believe, Is Vatican Flirting With Communism, and More!
5 Myths About Papal Infallibility Too Many People Still Believe – ChurchPop
Is the Vatican Flirting With Communism? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
4 Areas of Education Homeschoolers Should Explore – John Tuttle, Seton Magazine
4 Surprising Lessons from Debates Between Saints & Scoundrels – Theresa Williams, epicPew
The Healing of the Lord – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
How to Fundraise with Facebook – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Barnes & Noble Circling the Drain – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Neglected Predella: Its Importance for Altar Arrangements – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Mega-Masses & Too Many Hosts – Fr. Z’s Blog
“I Love”: A Sanctifying Response to Adversity – J. Bolton, Augustine’s Alley
Good News for the Rebuilding of the Basilica in Norcia – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
‘Let’s Not Make It Just about. . .Sins of the Flesh’; Cardinal Cupich - Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald+++
When It Comes To Our Youth, Silence Is Not Golden – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
The Monks of Solesmes Publishing Studies of Gnostic Chants – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Drunk Stoned Perverted Dead – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Reducing Religion to Politics – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
